Two Stocks To Tuck Away: L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB), Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)

The shares of L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $15 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on May 18, 2020, to Neutral the LB stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on April 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Barclays was of a view that LB is Equal Weight in its latest report on April 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that LB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.97.

The shares of the company added by 8.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.2494 while ending the day at $18.31. During the trading session, a total of 9.13 million shares were traded which represents a 18.57% incline from the average session volume which is 11.21 million shares. LB had ended its last session trading at $16.80. LB 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The L Brands Inc. generated 1.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 124.24%. L Brands Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 28, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $2.92 and traded between $2.56 and $2.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASTC’s 50-day SMA is 2.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.07. The stock has a high of $7.75 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 48091.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.44%, as 65,616 LB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Astrotech Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Huckleberry Investments LLP bought more ASTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 27.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Huckleberry Investments LLP purchasing 104,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 488,050 shares of ASTC, with a total valuation of $1,449,509.

Following these latest developments, around 31.22% of Astrotech Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.