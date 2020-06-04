Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

The shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the KL stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. National Bank Financial was of a view that KL is Underperform in its latest report on November 26, 2019. CIBC thinks that KL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $36.7325 while ending the day at $37.09. During the trading session, a total of 3.57 million shares were traded which represents a -42.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. KL had ended its last session trading at $39.53. KL 52-week low price stands at $18.02 while its 52-week high price is $51.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. generated 530.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $1.62 and $1.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YVR’s 50-day SMA is 2.2952 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0135. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15565.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -60.58%, as 6,136 KL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 205.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.43% over the last six months.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares by 50.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,058 shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. which are valued at $33,369. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… increased its Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800 shares and is now valued at $3,978. Following these latest developments, around 21.60% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.