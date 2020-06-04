Two Stocks To Tuck Away: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV), R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.95.

The shares of the company added by 8.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.51 while ending the day at $1.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -144.36% decline from the average session volume which is 0.66 million shares. FINV had ended its last session trading at $1.49. FINV 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $5.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FinVolution Group generated 669.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.16%. FinVolution Group has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.83% to reach $13.93/share. It started the day trading at $12.11 and traded between $10.75 and $11.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCM’s 50-day SMA is 9.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.16. The stock has a high of $13.99 for the year while the low is $7.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.41%, as 4.22M FINV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.04% of R1 RCM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RCM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -157,569 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,541,455 shares of RCM, with a total valuation of $67,507,816. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more RCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,929,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by 103.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,217,687 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,658,328 shares of R1 RCM Inc. which are valued at $53,846,530. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 51,510 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,728,943 shares and is now valued at $48,802,692. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of R1 RCM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.