Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

The shares of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exelixis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the EXEL stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that EXEL is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EXEL is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.14 while ending the day at $23.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a 39.99% incline from the average session volume which is 3.99 million shares. EXEL had ended its last session trading at $24.27. Exelixis Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.49. Exelixis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.00 EXEL 52-week low price stands at $13.67 while its 52-week high price is $27.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exelixis Inc. generated 357.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Exelixis Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $1.82 and $2.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTM’s 50-day SMA is 2.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.76. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.79%, as 4.92M EXEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 69.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -905,812 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,016,858 shares of LTM, with a total valuation of $11,464,060. AFP ProVida SA (Investment Manage… meanwhile sold more LTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,882,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by 135.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,013,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 583,073 shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. which are valued at $3,850,403. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 145,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 779,822 shares and is now valued at $2,963,324. Following these latest developments, around 94.30% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.