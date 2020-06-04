Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.87 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -101.77% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. AGE had ended its last session trading at $1.04. AGE 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The AgeX Therapeutics Inc. generated 0.47 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.50% to reach $48.71/share. It started the day trading at $33.90 and traded between $30.39 and $33.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAL’s 50-day SMA is 27.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.04. The stock has a high of $96.03 for the year while the low is $17.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.21%, as 35.76M AGE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.36% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 40.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more UAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -2,801,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,362,700 shares of UAL, with a total valuation of $1,016,448,666. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $576,262,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,158,132 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -334,643 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. which are valued at $330,057,545. In the same vein, Altimeter Capital Management LP decreased its United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,020,774 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,791,309 shares and is now valued at $319,206,920. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.