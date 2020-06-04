Something To Watch Before Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.99% on 06/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $73.92 before closing at $73.24. Intraday shares traded counted 1.12 million, which was 75.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.63M. EW’s previous close was $74.73 while the outstanding shares total 208.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.27, and a growth ratio of 1.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.90, with weekly volatility at 2.88% and ATR at 2.27. The EW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $51.51 and a $82.55 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EW, the company has in raw cash 662.9 million on their books with 24.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2507900000 million total, with 746900000 million as their total liabilities.

EW were able to record 124.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -516.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 207.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation recorded a total of 1.13 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 265.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 863.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 208.20M with the revenue now reading 1.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EW attractive?

In related news, CVP, TAVR, Wood Larry L sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.30, for a total value of 805,559. As the sale deal closes, the CVP, Japan & Intercontinental, WANG HUIMIN now sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 372,040. Also, CVP,Strategy/Corp Development, BOBO DONALD E JR sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 215.16 per share, with a total market value of 937,667. Following this completion of acquisition, the CVP, Critical Care, Szyman Catherine M. now holds 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 237,362. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $242.68.