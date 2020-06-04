Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

The shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Groupon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Sell the GRPN stock while also putting a $2.40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GRPN is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Wedbush thinks that GRPN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.25 while ending the day at $1.35. During the trading session, a total of 11.91 million shares were traded which represents a 22.41% incline from the average session volume which is 15.35 million shares. GRPN had ended its last session trading at $1.24. Groupon Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GRPN 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $3.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Groupon Inc. generated 750.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Groupon Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated DOMO as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that DOMO could down by -66.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.15% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $31.26 and traded between $28.38 and $31.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOMO’s 50-day SMA is 17.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.26. The stock has a high of $35.10 for the year while the low is $7.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.76%, as 3.07M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.74% of Domo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 789.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.31% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sylebra Capital Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,707,292 shares of DOMO, with a total valuation of $52,656,829. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more DOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,297,144 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Domo Inc. shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,291,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,294 shares of Domo Inc. which are valued at $25,126,735. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Domo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,844 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,185,298 shares and is now valued at $23,054,046. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Domo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.