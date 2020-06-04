Ride Out The Next Market Storm With CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CAE Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Desjardins was of a view that CAE is Hold in its latest report on May 21, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that CAE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.24.

The shares of the company added by 9.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.0325 while ending the day at $17.39. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a -22.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.81 million shares. CAE had ended its last session trading at $15.88. CAE Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.61, with a beta of 1.56. CAE Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CAE 52-week low price stands at $9.80 while its 52-week high price is $31.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CAE Inc. generated 211.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. CAE Inc. has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Jefferies also rated MGM as Downgrade on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MGM could surge by 3.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.32% to reach $21.04/share. It started the day trading at $20.40 and traded between $18.70 and $20.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGM’s 50-day SMA is 14.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.27. The stock has a high of $34.63 for the year while the low is $5.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.24%, as 31.95M CAE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.53% of MGM Resorts International shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 30.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MGM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,080,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,210,622 shares of MGM, with a total valuation of $895,534,768. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more MGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $630,174,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,508,524 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -69,561 shares of MGM Resorts International which are valued at $395,648,459. In the same vein, Corvex Management LP decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,537,696 shares and is now valued at $379,309,424. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of MGM Resorts International stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.