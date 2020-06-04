Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

The shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Outperform the URBN stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Loop Capital was of a view that URBN is Hold in its latest report on December 16, 2019. Barclays thinks that URBN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.28.

The shares of the company added by 9.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.46 while ending the day at $19.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a 19.54% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. URBN had ended its last session trading at $17.99. Urban Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 URBN 52-week low price stands at $12.28 while its 52-week high price is $31.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Urban Outfitters Inc. generated 221.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 146.56%. Urban Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Wells Fargo also rated ADS as Downgrade on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that ADS could down by -0.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.89% to reach $55.07/share. It started the day trading at $55.49 and traded between $51.63 and $55.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADS’s 50-day SMA is 41.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.41. The stock has a high of $159.41 for the year while the low is $20.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.33%, as 3.56M URBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.75% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ADS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -274,590 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,568,753 shares of ADS, with a total valuation of $228,757,463. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ADS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $109,678,585 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by 167.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,845,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,156,615 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation which are valued at $92,392,619. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,181 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,832,159 shares and is now valued at $91,736,201. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.