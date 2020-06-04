Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

The shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Textron Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the TXT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Alembic Global Advisors set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TXT is Neutral in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that TXT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.53.

The shares of the company added by 8.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.79 while ending the day at $34.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a 16.54% incline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. TXT had ended its last session trading at $31.90. Textron Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TXT 52-week low price stands at $20.26 while its 52-week high price is $54.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Textron Inc. generated 2.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -165.71%. Textron Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BMO Capital Markets also rated VER as Initiated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VER could surge by 13.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.24% to reach $7.31/share. It started the day trading at $6.43 and traded between $5.86 and $6.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VER’s 50-day SMA is 5.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.25. The stock has a high of $10.18 for the year while the low is $3.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.80%, as 17.00M TXT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of VEREIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VER shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,991,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 158,353,075 shares of VER, with a total valuation of $867,774,851. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more VER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $635,734,268 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VEREIT Inc. shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 58,622,311 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,115,590 shares of VEREIT Inc. which are valued at $321,250,264. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VEREIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,244,554 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 46,284,345 shares and is now valued at $253,638,211. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of VEREIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.