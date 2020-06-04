Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

The shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $143 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Repligen Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Buy the RGEN stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. SVB Leerink was of a view that RGEN is Outperform in its latest report on October 15, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that RGEN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 107.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $139.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $126.52 while ending the day at $127.15. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a 2.99% incline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. RGEN had ended its last session trading at $133.37. Repligen Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 282.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.53, with a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.10 RGEN 52-week low price stands at $68.50 while its 52-week high price is $143.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Repligen Corporation generated 538.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.13%. Repligen Corporation has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.38% to reach $2.26/share. It started the day trading at $6.33 and traded between $5.05 and $6.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME's 50-day SMA is 2.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.92. The stock has a high of $19.29 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.70%, as 13.54M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.11% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,433,735 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $24,519,277. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,751,874 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by 7.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,717,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 264,565 shares of At Home Group Inc. which are valued at $8,735,968. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,831 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,011,963 shares and is now valued at $7,078,113. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.