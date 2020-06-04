Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

The shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $46 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arco Platform Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on May 20, 2020, to Neutral the ARCE stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Credit Suisse was of a view that ARCE is Neutral in its latest report on June 25, 2019. UBS thinks that ARCE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.00 while ending the day at $47.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a -891.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.23 million shares. ARCE had ended its last session trading at $50.46. Arco Platform Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ARCE 52-week low price stands at $29.09 while its 52-week high price is $59.49.

The Arco Platform Limited generated 16.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -750.0%. Arco Platform Limited has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $7.0639 and traded between $6.31 and $6.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOL’s 50-day SMA is 4.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.76. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.19%, as 4.50M ARCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.65% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 47.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Contrarian Capital Management LLC sold more GOL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Contrarian Capital Management LLC selling -1,319,799 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,661,059 shares of GOL, with a total valuation of $26,097,482. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more GOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,975,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by 2.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,449,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,387 shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. which are valued at $6,682,370. In the same vein, Capital International, Inc. decreased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,202,100 shares and is now valued at $5,541,681. Following these latest developments, around 64.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.