Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

The shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Activision Blizzard Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Buy the ATVI stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. Piper Sandler was of a view that ATVI is Overweight in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Nomura thinks that ATVI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $77.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $69.665 while ending the day at $69.92. During the trading session, a total of 10.47 million shares were traded which represents a -10.38% decline from the average session volume which is 9.49 million shares. ATVI had ended its last session trading at $72.98. Activision Blizzard Inc. currently has a market cap of $53.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.51, with a beta of 0.60. ATVI 52-week low price stands at $42.10 while its 52-week high price is $75.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Activision Blizzard Inc. generated 5.91 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.04%. Activision Blizzard Inc. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $4.66 and traded between $3.13 and $3.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SECO’s 50-day SMA is 2.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.39. The stock has a high of $8.32 for the year while the low is $2.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22478.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 152.30%, as 56,713 ATVI shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 130.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… sold more SECO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… selling -59,181 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,650,972 shares of SECO, with a total valuation of $11,610,091. Indus Capital Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SECO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,946,737 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its Secoo Holding Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 920,454 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Secoo Holding Limited which are valued at $2,927,044. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Secoo Holding Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 344,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 690,674 shares and is now valued at $2,196,343.