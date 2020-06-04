Mixed Analyst Attention: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

The shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2015, to Buy the QTNT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 206.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.33 while ending the day at $7.35. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a 16.4% incline from the average session volume which is 0.94 million shares. QTNT had ended its last session trading at $7.89. Quotient Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 QTNT 52-week low price stands at $2.39 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Limited generated 4.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.81%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 17, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Citigroup also rated CMTL as Initiated on August 24, 2016, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CMTL could surge by 31.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.51% to reach $30.45/share. It started the day trading at $21.16 and traded between $18.7001 and $21.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMTL’s 50-day SMA is 16.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.77. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $11.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.89%, as 1.37M QTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CMTL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,472,411 shares of CMTL, with a total valuation of $64,274,328. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more CMTL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,647,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares by 2.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,637,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,326 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which are valued at $30,304,220. In the same vein, Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 230,267 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,075,162 shares and is now valued at $19,901,249. Following these latest developments, around 2.54% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.