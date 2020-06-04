Mixed Analyst Attention: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

The shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Sell the IVZ stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Deutsche Bank was of a view that IVZ is Buy in its latest report on November 06, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that IVZ is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.82.

The shares of the company added by 9.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.65 while ending the day at $9.15. During the trading session, a total of 7.94 million shares were traded which represents a 8.59% incline from the average session volume which is 8.69 million shares. IVZ had ended its last session trading at $8.37. IVZ 52-week low price stands at $6.38 while its 52-week high price is $21.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.18%. Invesco Ltd. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. DA Davidson also rated GWB as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that GWB could surge by 27.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.15% to reach $21.83/share. It started the day trading at $15.78 and traded between $14.765 and $15.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GWB’s 50-day SMA is 16.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.07. The stock has a high of $36.65 for the year while the low is $10.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 1.27M IVZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 612.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GWB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 253,924 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,701,423 shares of GWB, with a total valuation of $144,786,752. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GWB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,180,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares by 5.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,231,881 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 273,408 shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $98,359,363. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,786 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,531,952 shares and is now valued at $66,400,698. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.