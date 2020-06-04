Mixed Analyst Attention: GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

The shares of GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GreenSky Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2019, to Neutral the GSKY stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Guggenheim was of a view that GSKY is Neutral in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that GSKY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.08.

The shares of the company added by 8.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.2675 while ending the day at $4.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -34.05% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. GSKY had ended its last session trading at $4.22. GSKY 52-week low price stands at $3.05 while its 52-week high price is $13.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GreenSky Inc. generated 449.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1180.0%. GreenSky Inc. has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. DA Davidson also rated AFIN as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AFIN could surge by 29.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.96% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.76 and traded between $8.0279 and $8.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFIN’s 50-day SMA is 6.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.47. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $4.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.93%, as 3.24M GSKY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 692.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 167,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,070,549 shares of AFIN, with a total valuation of $123,903,933. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,952,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by 8.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,626,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 296,891 shares of American Finance Trust Inc. which are valued at $27,962,728. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,849 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,785,969 shares and is now valued at $13,769,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of American Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.