Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.44% on 06/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $91.82 before closing at $90.78. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was 72.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. MTCH’s previous close was $94.01 while the outstanding shares total 282.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 47.89, and a growth ratio of 3.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.50, with weekly volatility at 4.76% and ATR at 4.06. The MTCH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.74 and a $95.57 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Match Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1055418000 million total, with 398193000 million as their total liabilities.

MTCH were able to record 64.88 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 325.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 74.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Match Group Inc. recorded a total of 544.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 143.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 400.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 282.83M with the revenue now reading 0.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTCH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTCH attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Eigenmann Philip D sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.23, for a total value of 751,099. As the sale deal closes, the COO and CFO, Swidler Gary now sold 76,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,327,146. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Sine Jared F. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 82.00 per share, with a total market value of 205,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Sine Jared F. now holds 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,362. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 25.80%.

9 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Match Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTCH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $83.41.