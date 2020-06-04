Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 977.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.65 while ending the day at $2.74. During the trading session, a total of 5.12 million shares were traded which represents a 36.82% incline from the average session volume which is 8.11 million shares. VXRT had ended its last session trading at $2.92. Vaxart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 VXRT 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vaxart Inc. generated 29.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1850.0%. Vaxart Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. It started the day trading at $2.39 and traded between $2.05 and $2.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.65. The stock has a high of $4.68 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.69%, as 3.09M VXRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Accuray Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 91.54, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 602.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… bought more ARAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… purchasing 79,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,825,929 shares of ARAY, with a total valuation of $13,020,951. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ARAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,748,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Accuray Incorporated shares by 4.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,719,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -206,713 shares of Accuray Incorporated which are valued at $10,548,306. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Accuray Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,615 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,567,371 shares and is now valued at $10,208,074. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Accuray Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.