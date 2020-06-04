Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB), GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)

The shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that MTNB is Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.84 while ending the day at $0.86. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -12.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. MTNB had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 29.10 MTNB 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $2.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. generated 10.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $0.53 and traded between $0.35 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JOB’s 50-day SMA is 0.3192 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4594. The stock has a high of $1.20 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6045.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 166.31%, as 16,101 MTNB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of GEE Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 258.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Thrivent Investment Management, I… bought more JOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Thrivent Investment Management, I… purchasing 128,627 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 496,145 shares of JOB, with a total valuation of $142,890.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GEE Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of GEE Group Inc. which are valued at $7,874. Following these latest developments, around 27.03% of GEE Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.