Is There A Value in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) And U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.72.

The shares of the company added by 8.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.18. During the trading session, a total of 66.33 million shares were traded which represents a -139.47% decline from the average session volume which is 27.7 million shares. ZOM had ended its last session trading at $0.16. ZOM 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $0.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Sidoti also rated USCR as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that USCR could down by -22.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.74% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.77 and traded between $22.5022 and $24.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USCR’s 50-day SMA is 17.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.97. The stock has a high of $56.22 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.05%, as 1.90M ZOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.02% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more USCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,701 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,311,751 shares of USCR, with a total valuation of $44,339,384. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more USCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,718,594 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its U.S. Concrete Inc. shares by 3.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 901,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -34,344 shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. which are valued at $17,284,652. In the same vein, Hodges Capital Management, Inc. decreased its U.S. Concrete Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 192,839 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 572,999 shares and is now valued at $10,990,121. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.