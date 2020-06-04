Is There A Value in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) And ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)

The shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $56 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hamilton Lane Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $53. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HLNE is Overweight in its latest report on April 11, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that HLNE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $67.00 while ending the day at $69.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -479.93% decline from the average session volume which is 0.21 million shares. HLNE had ended its last session trading at $73.39. HLNE 52-week low price stands at $36.27 while its 52-week high price is $76.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.73%. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has the potential to record 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that CLIR's 50-day SMA is 0.6880 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9010. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.54%, as 1.24M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.11% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 147.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.38% over the last six months.

This move now sees The ICM Asset Management, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,648,148 shares of CLIR, with a total valuation of $1,483,333. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $533,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. (Inve… decreased its ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 438,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,790 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation which are valued at $394,240. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,704 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 154,181 shares and is now valued at $138,763. Following these latest developments, around 49.04% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.