Is There A Value in GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 7.42 million shares were traded which represents a -64.99% decline from the average session volume which is 4.5 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.80. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 137.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 168.42%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $9.17 and traded between $7.96 and $8.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRTX’s 50-day SMA is 6.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.21. The stock has a high of $21.30 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.16%, as 1.64M GNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The China Investment Corp. (Investmen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,387,866 shares of TRTX, with a total valuation of $72,192,690. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,985,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,491,273 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,013 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. which are valued at $34,537,889. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.