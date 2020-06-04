Is There A Value in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) And RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.37 while ending the day at $2.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -4.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. USAS had ended its last session trading at $2.58. USAS 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Americas Gold and Silver Corporation generated 16.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $1.9492 and traded between $1.53 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCMT's 50-day SMA is 1.3307 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4087. The stock has a high of $4.17 for the year while the low is $1.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4641.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 112.73%. At the moment, only 0.12% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 23.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more RCMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -22,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 803,304 shares of RCMT, with a total valuation of $1,132,659. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more RCMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $973,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, Heartland Advisors, Inc. increased its RCM Technologies Inc. shares by 4.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 640,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,333 shares of RCM Technologies Inc. which are valued at $902,400. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RCM Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 271,276 shares and is now valued at $382,499. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of RCM Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.