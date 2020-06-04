Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN), Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)?

The shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Miragen Therapeutics, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $18.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Evercore ISI was of a view that MGEN is Outperform in its latest report on March 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that MGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 197.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $0.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -38.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. MGEN had ended its last session trading at $1.04. Miragen Therapeutics debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 MGEN 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $2.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Miragen Therapeutics generated 36.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.11%. Miragen Therapeutics has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.6643 and traded between $0.5616 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4435 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9900. The stock has a high of $2.08 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.30%, as 8.85M MGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… bought more PDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 131.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… purchasing 18,082,207 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,819,707 shares of PDS, with a total valuation of $17,500,839. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more PDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,684,907 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mountain Lake Investment Manageme… increased its Precision Drilling Corporation shares by 27.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,675,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,225,000 shares of Precision Drilling Corporation which are valued at $3,121,250. In the same vein, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. (In… increased its Precision Drilling Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 499,985 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,303,768 shares and is now valued at $2,367,072. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Precision Drilling Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.