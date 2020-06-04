Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)?

The shares of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MacroGenics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 26, 2020, to Buy the MGNX stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $8. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that MGNX is Overweight in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that MGNX is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 420.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.44 while ending the day at $21.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.94 million shares were traded which represents a 69.34% incline from the average session volume which is 3.08 million shares. MGNX had ended its last session trading at $21.96. MacroGenics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 MGNX 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $29.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MacroGenics Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. MacroGenics Inc. has the potential to record -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.92 and traded between $1.40 and $1.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIH’s 50-day SMA is 1.2941 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7430. The stock has a high of $5.18 for the year while the low is $0.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.92%, as 2.46M MGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.72% of China Index Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 72.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 33.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 64.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more CIH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -30,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,813,679 shares of CIH, with a total valuation of $5,391,320. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more CIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,156,047 worth of shares.

Similarly, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… decreased its China Index Holdings Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,010,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of China Index Holdings Limited which are valued at $2,251,692. Following these latest developments, around 5.26% of China Index Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.