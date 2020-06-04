Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO), VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3020.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $1.56. During the trading session, a total of 6.3 million shares were traded which represents a 63.11% incline from the average session volume which is 17.09 million shares. IBIO had ended its last session trading at $1.64. iBio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 IBIO 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $3.40.

The iBio Inc. generated 10.04 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $1.56 and traded between $1.05 and $1.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVPR’s 50-day SMA is 0.8367 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0948. The stock has a high of $2.61 for the year while the low is $0.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15820.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.50%, as 19,380 IBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of VivoPower International PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 107.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The SBAuer Funds LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 97,000 shares of VVPR, with a total valuation of $72,750. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more VVPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its VivoPower International PLC shares by 145.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,525 shares of VivoPower International PLC which are valued at $5,723. Following these latest developments, around 81.28% of VivoPower International PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.