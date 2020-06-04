Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)?

The shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $78 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axon Enterprise Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the AAXN stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $89. Imperial Capital was of a view that AAXN is Outperform in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Needham thinks that AAXN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $84.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $90.32 while ending the day at $91.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -125.46% decline from the average session volume which is 0.93 million shares. AAXN had ended its last session trading at $97.85. Axon Enterprise Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 AAXN 52-week low price stands at $49.80 while its 52-week high price is $99.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Axon Enterprise Inc. generated 156.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Axon Enterprise Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.95 and traded between $2.20 and $2.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NETE’s 50-day SMA is 2.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.41. The stock has a high of $6.40 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 248636.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.49%, as 190,232 AAXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.50% of Net Element Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 122.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 180,707 shares of NETE, with a total valuation of $397,555.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Net Element Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,392 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Net Element Inc. which are valued at $62,462. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Net Element Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.