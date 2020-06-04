Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)?

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 28, 2020, to Outperform the ALK stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $43. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ALK is Hold in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that ALK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.16.

The shares of the company added by 8.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.22 while ending the day at $39.30. During the trading session, a total of 4.41 million shares were traded which represents a -25.55% decline from the average session volume which is 3.51 million shares. ALK had ended its last session trading at $36.20. Alaska Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ALK 52-week low price stands at $20.02 while its 52-week high price is $72.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alaska Air Group Inc. generated 811.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 364.63%. Alaska Air Group Inc. has the potential to record -5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Wells Fargo also rated RLJ as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that RLJ could down by -10.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.64% to reach $10.40/share. It started the day trading at $11.525 and traded between $10.72 and $11.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLJ’s 50-day SMA is 8.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.05. The stock has a high of $18.37 for the year while the low is $3.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.23%, as 15.48M ALK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.52% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RLJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -117,150 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,499,694 shares of RLJ, with a total valuation of $227,602,157. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RLJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,874,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RLJ Lodging Trust shares by 26.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,907,761 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,643,051 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust which are valued at $73,463,100. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its RLJ Lodging Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,684 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,726,736 shares and is now valued at $71,781,377. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of RLJ Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.