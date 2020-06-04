Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)?

The shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $59 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alarm.com Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to In-line the ALRM stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $51. Imperial Capital was of a view that ALRM is In-line in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ALRM is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.71.

The shares of the company added by 9.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.57 while ending the day at $55.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -56.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. ALRM had ended its last session trading at $51.09. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 52.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.41, with a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 ALRM 52-week low price stands at $32.00 while its 52-week high price is $58.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alarm.com Holdings Inc. generated 171.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.13%. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.18% to reach $114.63/share. It started the day trading at $93.75 and traded between $85.5001 and $93.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYNN’s 50-day SMA is 75.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.17. The stock has a high of $153.41 for the year while the low is $35.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.83%, as 10.76M ALRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.05% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more WYNN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -738,873 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,282,160 shares of WYNN, with a total valuation of $1,050,493,145. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WYNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $838,979,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,274,887 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,720 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited which are valued at $536,691,085. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 504,204 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,143,287 shares and is now valued at $439,905,337. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Wynn Resorts Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.