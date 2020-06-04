Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)?

The shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viking Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Buy the VKTX stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $12. SVB Leerink was of a view that VKTX is Outperform in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that VKTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.11 while ending the day at $7.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 1.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. VKTX had ended its last session trading at $7.45. Viking Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 32.40 VKTX 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Viking Therapeutics Inc. generated 15.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.508 and traded between $0.325 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VISL’s 50-day SMA is 0.2367 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3512. The stock has a high of $8.00 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.59%, as 6.08M VKTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.77% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 97.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Iroquois Capital Management LLC bought more VISL shares, increasing its portfolio by 240.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Iroquois Capital Management LLC purchasing 3,741,961 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,300,719 shares of VISL, with a total valuation of $1,802,244. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VISL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,282 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.