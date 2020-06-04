Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)?

The shares of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precigen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.0805 while ending the day at $3.29. During the trading session, a total of 4.82 million shares were traded which represents a -178.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. PGEN had ended its last session trading at $3.96. Precigen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PGEN 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.77.

The Precigen Inc. generated 37.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Precigen Inc. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.50% to reach $20.94/share. It started the day trading at $19.88 and traded between $18.14 and $19.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 17.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.09. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $12.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.87%, as 9.25M PGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.59% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 584,643 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,440,660 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $202,653,211. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,568,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 2.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,479,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -150,053 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $125,770,395. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 277,829 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,224,685 shares and is now valued at $120,821,136. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.