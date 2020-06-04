Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)?

The shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MEI Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2018, to Buy the MEIP stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on July 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. SunTrust was of a view that MEIP is Buy in its latest report on July 13, 2018. Wedbush thinks that MEIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 425.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.65 while ending the day at $3.78. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -0.98% decline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. MEIP had ended its last session trading at $4.15. MEI Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 MEIP 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $4.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MEI Pharma Inc. generated 7.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.82%. MEI Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on September 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.8199 and traded between $0.7286 and $0.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSM’s 50-day SMA is 0.5652 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7972. The stock has a high of $2.00 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.81%, as 1.03M MEIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Ferroglobe PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 356.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,241,392 shares of GSM, with a total valuation of $7,334,317. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… meanwhile bought more GSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,963,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ferroglobe PLC shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,320,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,580 shares of Ferroglobe PLC which are valued at $2,225,199. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Ferroglobe PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 423,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,121,377 shares and is now valued at $1,607,509. Following these latest developments, around 57.83% of Ferroglobe PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.