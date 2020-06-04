Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)?

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2020, to Neutral the LYFT stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Argus was of a view that LYFT is Buy in its latest report on April 21, 2020. Daiwa Securities thinks that LYFT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.50 while ending the day at $34.44. During the trading session, a total of 16.71 million shares were traded which represents a -58.51% decline from the average session volume which is 10.54 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $31.68. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $68.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 597.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.32%. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Mizuho also rated STOR as Downgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that STOR could surge by 20.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.77% to reach $28.60/share. It started the day trading at $23.00 and traded between $21.15 and $22.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STOR’s 50-day SMA is 18.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.19. The stock has a high of $40.96 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.12%, as 13.26M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.47% of STORE Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.74, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more STOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -238,588 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,561,720 shares of STOR, with a total valuation of $613,373,720.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by 26.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,141,160 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,606,661 shares of STORE Capital Corporation which are valued at $344,023,081. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,819,499 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,329,466 shares and is now valued at $247,452,383. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of STORE Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.