Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)?

The shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HMY is Sell in its latest report on March 17, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that HMY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.07 while ending the day at $3.11. During the trading session, a total of 6.1 million shares were traded which represents a 28.49% incline from the average session volume which is 8.53 million shares. HMY had ended its last session trading at $3.28. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HMY 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $4.54.

The Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited generated 88.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.10. It started the day trading at $2.44 and traded between $1.98 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGLE’s 50-day SMA is 1.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.45. The stock has a high of $5.74 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.50%, as 9.14M HMY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.22% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 582.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.96% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,544,139 shares of EGLE, with a total valuation of $49,634,154.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares by 42.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,198,083 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,258,536 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. which are valued at $7,052,779. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,952 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,495,412 shares and is now valued at $5,872,292. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.