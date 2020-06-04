Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)?

The shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to In-line the GLOP stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Jefferies was of a view that GLOP is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that GLOP is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.36.

The shares of the company added by 8.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.52 while ending the day at $4.85. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a 9.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. GLOP had ended its last session trading at $4.45. GasLog Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 GLOP 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.48%. GasLog Partners LP has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. JMP Securities also rated CLDR as Upgrade on September 05, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that CLDR could down by -8.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.32% to reach $11.40/share. It started the day trading at $12.50 and traded between $11.55 and $12.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDR’s 50-day SMA is 8.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.18. The stock has a high of $12.22 for the year while the low is $4.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.74%, as 23.05M GLOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.01% of Cloudera Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC sold more CLDR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling -2,467,827 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,327,391 shares of CLDR, with a total valuation of $433,270,797.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cloudera Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,098,054 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 283,490 shares of Cloudera Inc. which are valued at $149,851,887. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cloudera Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 207,860 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,479,989 shares and is now valued at $136,454,309. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Cloudera Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.