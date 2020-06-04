Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on GAN plc (NASDAQ:GAN), Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 699.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.20 while ending the day at $20.78. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -265.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. GAN had ended its last session trading at $21.67. GAN plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GAN 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $26.00.

GAN plc has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on April 30, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.50 and traded between $0.7201 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIDM’s 50-day SMA is 0.5685 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7185. The stock has a high of $2.63 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 143404.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.45%, as 165,560 GAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.19% of Cinedigm Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 150.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 69.93% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CIDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $534,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its Cinedigm Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 448,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cinedigm Corp. which are valued at $233,030. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cinedigm Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,932 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 295,196 shares and is now valued at $153,502. Following these latest developments, around 8.00% of Cinedigm Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.