Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)?

The shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Starwood Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2018, to Overweight the STWD stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $24. BofA/Merrill was of a view that STWD is Neutral in its latest report on December 15, 2016. Compass Point thinks that STWD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.37.

The shares of the company added by 9.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.62 while ending the day at $15.70. During the trading session, a total of 4.93 million shares were traded which represents a 18.46% incline from the average session volume which is 6.05 million shares. STWD had ended its last session trading at $14.39. STWD 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $26.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.66%. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is now rated as Market Perform. Goldman also rated LTHM as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that LTHM could down by -9.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.88% to reach $6.88/share. It started the day trading at $7.56 and traded between $6.97 and $7.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTHM’s 50-day SMA is 5.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.36. The stock has a high of $12.29 for the year while the low is $3.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.02%, as 17.73M STWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.22% of Livent Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.23, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LTHM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -437,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,723,738 shares of LTHM, with a total valuation of $128,487,176. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more LTHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,979,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Livent Corporation shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,582,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,953 shares of Livent Corporation which are valued at $96,614,278. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Livent Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,663,248 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,144,665 shares and is now valued at $56,696,923. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Livent Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.