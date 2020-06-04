Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)?

The shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SSR Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.70. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that SSRM is Sector Outperform in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that SSRM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.67 while ending the day at $18.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.06 million shares were traded which represents a -42.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. SSRM had ended its last session trading at $18.80. SSR Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 SSRM 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $22.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SSR Mining Inc. generated 398.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.61%. SSR Mining Inc. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.96 and traded between $0.65 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 0.5425 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3084. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 478424.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.61%, as 298,489 SSRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 96.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.29% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.