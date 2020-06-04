Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW), BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -39.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.15 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 29.56 million shares were traded which represents a -567.34% decline from the average session volume which is 4.43 million shares. RTW had ended its last session trading at $0.40. RTW Retailwinds Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RTW 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The RTW Retailwinds Inc. generated 65.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Stifel also rated BJRI as Downgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that BJRI could surge by 11.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.36% to reach $27.79/share. It started the day trading at $25.03 and traded between $22.84 and $24.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BJRI’s 50-day SMA is 17.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.86. The stock has a high of $46.17 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.70%, as 1.45M RTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.78% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 998.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BJRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,822 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,778,319 shares of BJRI, with a total valuation of $60,734,053. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BJRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,677,679 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,055,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,825 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $23,073,514. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 190,489 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 967,924 shares and is now valued at $21,158,819. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.