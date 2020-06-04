Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)?

The shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on May 16, 2019, to Outperform the OTLK stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.9 million shares were traded which represents a -216.77% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. OTLK had ended its last session trading at $1.29. OTLK 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Outlook Therapeutics Inc. generated 4.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated HBI as Reiterated on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that HBI could down by -14.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.31% to reach $10.54/share. It started the day trading at $12.10 and traded between $11.07 and $12.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBI’s 50-day SMA is 9.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.01. The stock has a high of $17.69 for the year while the low is $6.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 59.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.97%, as 56.92M OTLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.05% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.58, while the P/B ratio is 4.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 854,333 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,951,906 shares of HBI, with a total valuation of $436,881,946. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more HBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,707,757 worth of shares.

Similarly, Diamond Hill Capital Management, … increased its Hanesbrands Inc. shares by 37.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,826,632 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,722,725 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. which are valued at $207,016,722. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hanesbrands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,160,540 shares and is now valued at $190,455,768. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Hanesbrands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.