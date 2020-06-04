Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)?

The shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lazard Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $48. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LAZ is Underweight in its latest report on November 20, 2019. UBS thinks that LAZ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.02.

The shares of the company added by 8.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.15 while ending the day at $30.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.91 million shares were traded which represents a -7.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. LAZ had ended its last session trading at $28.32. Lazard Ltd currently has a market cap of $3.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.31, with a beta of 1.76. LAZ 52-week low price stands at $20.94 while its 52-week high price is $44.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.86%. Lazard Ltd has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that CTXR's 50-day SMA is 0.7964 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7817. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.29%, as 1.30M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.79% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 125.00% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $426,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 164,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $151,124. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 92,300 shares and is now valued at $84,824. Following these latest developments, around 39.08% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.