Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV), Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)?

The shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 16, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 03, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.66 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 24.96% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. GSV had ended its last session trading at $0.71. GSV 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $1.21.

The Gold Standard Ventures Corp generated 3.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $4.35 and traded between $3.66 and $4.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHR’s 50-day SMA is 2.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.99. The stock has a high of $10.56 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.58%, as 1.35M GSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.94% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 771.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,889 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,056,045 shares of BHR, with a total valuation of $9,565,421. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,813,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 5.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,496,888 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,690 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $4,685,259. In the same vein, QMA LLC decreased its Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,598 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 750,698 shares and is now valued at $2,349,685. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.