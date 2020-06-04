Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)?

The shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2010. The Industrials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2009, to Buy the APT stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 261.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.54 while ending the day at $11.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a 50.2% incline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. APT had ended its last session trading at $12.25. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. currently has a market cap of $157.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.46, with a beta of -0.89. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 APT 52-week low price stands at $3.20 while its 52-week high price is $41.59.

The Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. generated 17.36 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.74% to reach $32.90/share. It started the day trading at $25.65 and traded between $22.90 and $25.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOS’s 50-day SMA is 21.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.82. The stock has a high of $47.92 for the year while the low is $12.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.07%, as 9.34M APT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.95% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.22, while the P/B ratio is 13.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.18% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. (Investm… meanwhile bought more GOOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,992,259 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.71% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.