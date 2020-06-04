Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)?

The shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that AEM is Hold in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AEM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $57.83 while ending the day at $58.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a -27.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. AEM had ended its last session trading at $62.18. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited currently has a market cap of $13.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 AEM 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $69.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agnico Eagle Mines Limited generated 1.26 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Stifel also rated SGMS as Upgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that SGMS could surge by 21.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.84% to reach $23.61/share. It started the day trading at $19.005 and traded between $16.50 and $18.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMS’s 50-day SMA is 11.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.18. The stock has a high of $31.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.82%, as 9.57M AEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.11% of Scientific Games Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fine Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,110,726 shares of SGMS, with a total valuation of $114,886,255.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by 4.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,561,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -280,209 shares of Scientific Games Corporation which are valued at $70,126,997. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,033 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,140,044 shares and is now valued at $64,815,955. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Scientific Games Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.