Is It Crazy To Buy Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) And Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

The shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by R. F. Lafferty in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $3 price target. R. F. Lafferty wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enable Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the ENBL stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Wells Fargo was of a view that ENBL is Overweight in its latest report on January 07, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that ENBL is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.54.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.33 while ending the day at $4.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a 31.2% incline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. ENBL had ended its last session trading at $4.29. Enable Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ENBL 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $14.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enable Midstream Partners LP generated 4.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. Enable Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $4.25 and traded between $3.79 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.62. The stock has a high of $9.71 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.05%, as 3.65M ENBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.56% of Sientra Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.06% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,227,680 shares of SIEN, with a total valuation of $9,723,664. Polar Capital LLP meanwhile bought more SIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,404,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sientra Inc. shares by 1.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,495,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,253 shares of Sientra Inc. which are valued at $5,740,209. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Sientra Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,017 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,426,729 shares and is now valued at $5,581,477. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Sientra Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.