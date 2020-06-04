Is It Crazy To Buy Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) And Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

The shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dine Brands Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the DIN stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $90. Maxim Group was of a view that DIN is Buy in its latest report on October 21, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that DIN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 272.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.07.

The shares of the company added by 9.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $49.45 while ending the day at $52.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -4.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. DIN had ended its last session trading at $48.15. DIN 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $104.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dine Brands Global Inc. generated 378.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.93%. Dine Brands Global Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BMO Capital Markets also rated HT as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that HT could down by -1.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.34% to reach $5.82/share. It started the day trading at $6.045 and traded between $5.42 and $5.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HT’s 50-day SMA is 4.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.11. The stock has a high of $17.49 for the year while the low is $2.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.04%, as 3.33M DIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.62% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -32,827 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,756,126 shares of HT, with a total valuation of $30,104,539. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,067,082 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by 3.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,079,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -74,678 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust which are valued at $10,874,765. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 179,716 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,686,135 shares and is now valued at $8,818,486. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.