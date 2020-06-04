Is It Crazy To Buy Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) And Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

The shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $33 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athene Holding Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2018, to Buy the ATH stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 08, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that ATH is Buy in its latest report on August 11, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ATH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.86.

The shares of the company added by 8.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.27 while ending the day at $32.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a 14.94% incline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. ATH had ended its last session trading at $29.53. Athene Holding Ltd. currently has a market cap of $6.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 1.38. ATH 52-week low price stands at $13.37 while its 52-week high price is $50.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Athene Holding Ltd. has the potential to record 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $8.97 and traded between $7.18 and $7.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMBL’s 50-day SMA is 4.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.59. The stock has a high of $9.75 for the year while the low is $2.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20206.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 791.96%, as 180,230 ATH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 85.88%.

Following these latest developments, around 44.27% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.