Is It Crazy To Buy Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) And The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. WBB Securities was of a view that ARCT is Strong Buy in its latest report on September 20, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that ARCT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $53.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 528.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $35.02 while ending the day at $36.11. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -13.25% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. ARCT had ended its last session trading at $40.18. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ARCT 52-week low price stands at $5.75 while its 52-week high price is $62.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. generated 31.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.55%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Morgan Stanley also rated GPS as Upgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GPS could down by -30.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.21% to reach $9.18/share. It started the day trading at $12.10 and traded between $10.97 and $11.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPS’s 50-day SMA is 7.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.38. The stock has a high of $19.86 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.87%, as 41.19M ARCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.88% of The Gap Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more GPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 210,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,659,926 shares of GPS, with a total valuation of $232,718,599. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $229,796,560 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Gap Inc. shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,518,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 588,505 shares of The Gap Inc. which are valued at $142,252,705. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Gap Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,591,094 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,339,983 shares and is now valued at $108,320,662. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Gap Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.