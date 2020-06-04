Is A Downturn Overdue? VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)?

The shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VBI Vaccines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Buy the VBIV stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2016. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $6. Noble Financial was of a view that VBIV is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 333.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 7.65 million shares were traded which represents a 16.17% incline from the average session volume which is 9.13 million shares. VBIV had ended its last session trading at $2.15. VBIV 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $2.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VBI Vaccines Inc. generated 35.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. VBI Vaccines Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Telsey Advisory Group also rated CAKE as Reiterated on May 06, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that CAKE could surge by 12.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.32% to reach $27.93/share. It started the day trading at $25.47 and traded between $22.76 and $24.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAKE’s 50-day SMA is 19.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.93. The stock has a high of $46.26 for the year while the low is $14.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.50%, as 12.34M VBIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.23% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -138,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,330,777 shares of CAKE, with a total valuation of $96,533,019. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,155,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by 36.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,098,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 824,770 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated which are valued at $69,063,760. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,303,411 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,713,393 shares and is now valued at $60,481,530. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.