Is A Downturn Overdue? Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA), SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)?

The shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Under Armour Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2020, to Sell the UAA stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on April 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. B. Riley FBR was of a view that UAA is Neutral in its latest report on April 03, 2020. Stifel thinks that UAA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 24 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.72.

The shares of the company added by 9.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.649 while ending the day at $10.30. During the trading session, a total of 11.48 million shares were traded which represents a -42.93% decline from the average session volume which is 8.03 million shares. UAA had ended its last session trading at $9.41. Under Armour Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UAA 52-week low price stands at $7.15 while its 52-week high price is $27.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Under Armour Inc. generated 959.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.24%. Under Armour Inc. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Odeon also rated SITC as Initiated on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that SITC could surge by 6.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.21% to reach $8.31/share. It started the day trading at $8.03 and traded between $7.23 and $7.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SITC’s 50-day SMA is 5.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.48. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.29%, as 5.01M UAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of SITE Centers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SITC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 142,850 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,663,321 shares of SITC, with a total valuation of $137,339,725. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more SITC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,862,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by 8.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,897,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 892,538 shares of SITE Centers Corp. which are valued at $66,041,189. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 223,868 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,994,000 shares and is now valued at $54,503,640. Following these latest developments, around 17.50% of SITE Centers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.